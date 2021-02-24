The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for public support for this year’s Special Olympics torch run.
For over 20 years officers with the Franklin County sheriff’s office have taken part in the Special Olympics torch run, which is a way to draw attention to the games and to raise money to send athletes to the Special Olympics.
The Torch Run is an actual running event in which officers and athletes run the "Flame of Hope" to the Opening Ceremonies of local Special Olympics competitions.
The event is held nationwide and has raised tens of millions of dollars for the event.
If you would like to help the cause, the sheriff's office is selling shirts to raise money for the organization and accepting donations.
You can stop by the sheriff's office on Highway 65 to purchase a shirt - they are $20 dry fit, $15 for cotton, and $20 for hats.
