Franklin County commissioners have started the process of abandoning two bridges in Tate's Hell Forest that are in bad shape and probably too expensive for the county to repair.
The bridges are at Syrup Branch & Trout Creek in the Tate's Hell State Forest and are used mostly by the State, loggers, campers, and hunters.
There are no private property owners in those areas.
A recent inspection by the Florida Department of Transportation showed both bridges require extensive repairs – and the county does not have the money to do it.
If the county abandons the bridges they will become state property.
Abandoning the bridges will require the county to also abandon about 6 miles of road leading to them.
There are alternate routes to get through that area of forest, so abandoning the road will not keep people from driving through the forest.
At this time the county's road camp supervisor will work with the county attorney on what needs to be done to begin the abandonment – a public hearing will be held at a future meeting – most likely on March the 16th.
Commissioner Smokey Parrish said the abandonment needs to happen soon because there are still people using those bridges which means the county is liable in case anything happens there.
No comments:
Post a Comment