Rebuild Florida to Host Mobile Application Event in Bristol

The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will host a mobile application event in Bristol to provide an opportunity for local homeowners with remaining damage from Hurricane Michael to begin applications for housing repair assistance from the program.
- What: Rebuild Florida Mobile Application Event
- When: Tuesday, February 23 and Thursday, February 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST
- Where: Liberty County Public Library, 13016 NW County Road 12, Bristol, FL 32321
Rebuild Florida team members will be on site to assist homeowners and answer any questions they may have.
The event is open to homeowners who are interested in applying for assistance to repair, rebuild or replace their Hurricane Michael-damaged homes. No appointment is necessary. For a list of documents to bring, please click here.
Other options available for beginning an application are:
- Over the phone by calling 888-530-3025
For a full schedule of mobile application events, visit the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program for Hurricane Michael events page.
About Rebuild Florida
The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair & Replacement Program for Hurricane Michael is a partnership of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) serving 12 panhandle counties for Florida’s long-term housing recovery efforts after the 2018 hurricane season. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.
