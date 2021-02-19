The Franklin County Emergency Management Office has placed a number of COVID information kiosks around the county to make it easier to provide local COVID information to residents.
The electronic kiosks allow the Emergency Management office to display local COVID information pertaining to vaccines, testing, protections and more.
There are currently 6 kiosks around the county at the Apalachicola Post Office and the Chamber of Commerce office, at the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce office in Carrabelle and the Courthouse Annex, at the NAPA Store in Eastpoint, and at the visitor's center on St. George Island.
A 7th Kiosk will be placed at Chillas Hall in Lanark Village very soon.
Emergency Management Director Pam Brownell said that during hurricane season the kiosks will also be able to provide local emergency information as needed.
