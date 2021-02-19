Weems Hospital is now able to begin COVID-19 vaccination efforts to individuals under the age of 65 with underlying medical conditions.
The hospital says it will begin with essential workers in Franklin County with underlying medical conditions.
Underlying conditions include, Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome andHeart conditions as well as obesity, pregnancy, and type 2 diabetes.
You can find a full list of medical conditions at the CDC website.
Frontline businesses should send Weems a list of individuals including names, dates of birth, phone numbers and addresses of people who may qualify.
You can send your information to Susie Buskirk by e- mail at sbuskirk@weemsmemorial.com
You can also call her at 653-1525 extension 106.
Individuals will be contacted by a Weems employee for an appointment.
A medical note from a provider is required to receive the COVID19 vaccine.
This project is in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Franklin County.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html.
