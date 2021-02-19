Friday, February 19, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County - Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

We are thrilled to announce the
2021 Blues On Reid musical line-up !!
Appearing at 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 on Saturday, 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟭𝟬, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭, in order of performance

Kelly Hundley and the Healers

  • 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘌𝘛
  • 𝘦𝘯𝘫𝘰𝘺 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴
  • 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦
  • 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘌 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘨 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵

Please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at director@gulfchamber.org 850-227-1223 if you are interested in becoming a sponsor and/or a vendor at the event.
Saltair Farmers' Market
Saturday - February 20

City Commons
Downtown Port St Joe, FL
9am-1pm EST.
Live Music
Call or Click on the member's link for more information, including set times.
Haughty Heron
850-229-FINE (3463)

﻿Friday night Hunter Wall
Saturday night Flabbergasted Band

Music begins at 8:00 EST!
Music is from 7-10 EST each night.
Fri 2/19 - El Papi
Sat 2/20 - Highbeams
Does your venue feature live music on the weekend?
Send your information to director@gulfchamber.org
Saturday and Sunday Brunch

OPEN
11 am eastern time

LIVE MUSIC
and
FOOD and DRINK SPECIALS
﻿
Sunday Brunch
Sand Dollar Cafe
(850) 227-4865
Just a friendly reminder:
SandDollar Cafe
﻿will be (CLOSED) on
Winter Break 2/15-2/24
Sunday morning belly love.
The Forgotten Coast's Best Breakfast from 7-10:45a ET.


﻿Shaggy Bay Supper Club
St. Joseph Bay Golf Club
700 Country Club Rd
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Discover a thoughtfully created menu featuring the freshest ingredients sourced by local farmers. We offer a full-service restaurant in the clubhouse.
Sunday Brunch begins at 11am
This Is Garden Food
(850) 899-9045
AUTHENTIC FRENCH PASTRIES
9AM TO 1PM


﻿Sunday Brunch Specials and Bevies!

Dress Casual or Right Off the Beach!

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce welcomes
Spyglass Beauty
to our business community.

Join us February 22, 4:30 pm ET - 407 Reid Ave Suite B, PSJ 32456 for festivities and the official ribbon cutting!

We look forward to seeing you there!


﻿The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.


Modern Pop Art Experience and Hands on Collage Workshop by Michael Albert
﻿
FREE Virtual Workshops made possible by a grant from the
St Joe Community Foundation
No Registration Required

Saturday - Feb 27 via ZOOM at The Joe

9:30 am to 12 pm (EST)
Family/Student/public open workshop

 1:30 pm to 4 pm (EST)
for Artists and the Public open workshop


Location:
The Joe Center for the Arts
Date/Time Information:
Feb. 7, 2021 from 12:30-5:30 pm. ET
Contact Information:
Special Exhibit - African American Servicemen

Camp Gordon Johnston Museum
850.697.8575

February 1, 2021 - February 27, 2021


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit to honor our country’s African-American Servicemen. This exhibit will open Tuesday, February 2 at 11 am and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 5 pm. The Museum is launching a campaign to find and preserve the individual stories of the African American men that trained at the Camp and the men and women from the Florida Panhandle that served in WWII.
﻿
The Camp Gordon Johnston Museum is launching a campaign to find and preserve the individual stories of the African American men that trained at the Camp and the men and women from the Florida Panhandle that served in WWII. Through the month February (Feb 2-27) the Museum will display an expanded and updated exhibit of African American service in WWII, and will include these stories as they are submitted.
 
Family members who know any stories of African American service members who trained or served at Camp Gordon Johnston are invited to please share them so that their stories can be included at Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum. The stories can be emailed to the archivist at archivist@campgordonjohnston.com. Photos and scanned documents are very welcome as well. If all that is known is a name, Camp Gordon Johnston Museum staff and volunteers will try and research it.
2021 School Board Ad Valorem Millage Referendum

March 2, 2021
 
Early Voting

There will be no Early Voting for this Election.
 
Election Day

March 2, 2021
Polls are open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (EDT)


Last Day to Register to Vote

February 1, 2021
At The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office (Until 5:00 PM EDT or Online at www.votegulf.com until 12 Midnight)
 
Voting Locations

Voters will cast ballots at their assigned precincts. All precincts will be open for this Election. If you are unsure where to vote, you may look on your voter information card or call us at 850.229.6117 

NOTICE: Precinct 2 polling location is moving from The First Pentecostal Church to the Charles Whitehead Public Library in Wewahitchka, FL.
Election workers are needed for upcoming election on March 2, 2021. Pay is $150/day. Day begins at 6:00 a.m. Eastern and ends around 7:15 p.m. Eastern. Training is required (also paid) so we need to hear from you this week. If interested, please call Gulf County Elections Office at 850-229-6117.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021
4:30 PM CST – 9 PM CST
FCA Cheer Boosters 1st Annual Charity Glow Golf Tournament & Family Fun Night
St. Joseph's Bay Country Club in PSJ
Tickets · $5 - $200
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. -- Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf plans to hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals ages 18-64 who have chronic medical conditions that make them extremely vulnerable to severe complications from the coronavirus.

With limited supplies of vaccine available, the hospital and Ascension Medical Group will hold its first clinic to vaccinate high-risk patients on Friday, Feb. 26, in the Centennial Building, 300 Allen Memorial Way, Port St. Joe. The clinic will be by appointment only. Please contact your primary care provider to see if you meet the CDC criteria for being at increased risk for severe complications from COVID-19.

A physician's certification of patients' "at increased risk" condition will be required before an appointment can be made. Once the provider certifies the patient is eligible for the vaccine and completes an online form, the patient will be called by Ascension Sacred Heart to register for the clinic.

Ascension Sacred Heart intends to hold additional clinics for higher-risk patients in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health as more vaccine becomes available.

Those regarded as high risk or extremely vulnerable to the virus include patients with cancer, COPD, weakened immune systems, chronic kidney diseases, certain heart conditions, obesity, Down syndrome, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and other conditions.

Take a journey through local, small owned businesses by visiting our
MEMBER BUSINESS LISTINGS at

When you shop local, your generosity is a gift to our entire community!
Chili Team and Car Show registration is now open for the JSL 11th Annual Chili Cook-off! We can't wait to see everyone there 

Vendor/Artist registration is also open.

Registration Form for Chili Teams and Car Show


Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber

TODAY!
Discover Old Florida
For even MORE events and happenings along the Forgotten Coast visit Old Florida Events at OLFL.org
Have an event or shindig your member business wants to share?
Send your information to director@gulfchamber.org
Getting Out in Gulf County is brought to you by:
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment