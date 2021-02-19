November was another great month for tourism in Franklin County, even with the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.
Franklin County Tourist Development Council director John Solomon reported this week that November tourist tax collections were were nearly 87 thousand dollars, one of the highest amounts ever collected by the Franklin County TDC in the month of November.
The TDC collected almost 30 thousand dollars more last November than the year before - a nearly 52 percent increase – Solomon pointed out the increase is even more impressive as there was no Seafood Festival in November.
The TDC has collected just over 234 thousand dollars in the first two months of their fiscal year.
The money collected by the Tourist tax is reinvested into Franklin County for tourist related services and amenities.
Currently the TDC is funding the construction of the new restrooms at the St. George Island public beach.
