The 26th annual Camp Gordon Johnston parade will be held in Carrabelle on March 13th and if you or your organization would like to take part you need to get signed up.
All active duty and military veterans of all branches of service are invited to participate in the parade or along the parade route.
Community groups, school groups, businesses, and individuals are also invited to take part in the annual parade which recognizes our military’s service and sacrifice.
There will be motorcycle riders, classic cars, military vehicles, golf carts, marching bands, first responders, and even patriotic pets!
For more information, go to www.campgordonjohnston.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment