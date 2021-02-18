Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday recognized long-time planning and zoning administrator Amy Ham-Kelly who left the office last month.
Amy had worked for Franklin County for 20 years before deciding to take a job in the insurance industry.
On Tuesday, the board recognized Amy for her years of service – County coordinator Michael Moron pointed out that Amy still shows up some evenings after her “real job” to help the Planning and Zoning staff.
Commisisoners all thanked Amy for her years of service and pointed out that she helped educate many of them on local planning issues.
She was also presented a plaque with a clock in it to keep on her desk.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment