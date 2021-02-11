Franklin County has received a small grant that will help send one of our local EMTs for continued education.
The EMS “Baby” grant will provide Weems Hospital with $813 dollars.
The county plans to add about 60 dollars which was unused from last year's grant to send one paramedic to a Critical Care Paramedicine program.
County coordinator Michael Moron said the grant has been getting smaller every year and it used to provide nearly 1200 dollars for EMT education.
