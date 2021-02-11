Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
TODAY: NEXT RIBBON CUTTINGS: Please join us!
4:30 pm, Thursday, February 11, Cafe Racer, 2698 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville (across from ACE Hardware)
MEMBERSHIP DUES REMINDER: Invoices for your membership renewal were mailed early in January. If you did not receive your renewal notice, please contact our office so we can email you a copy.
Are you running any Valentine's Day Specials
you would like us to share on Social Media for you? We're only an email away, so please send them to us and we will post on our Facebook page through Friday.
Wakulla County Announces Woolley Park Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Crawfordville, Florida – On Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00a.m., Wakulla County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of improvements at Woolley Park.
Woolley Park is situated on Dickerson Bay in Panacea and includes a walking trail, playground equipment, pavilion, restrooms, and a boardwalk. Woolley Park houses numerous events such as the Blue Crab Festival, Rock the Dock Fishing Tournament, Kids Fishing Tournament, Oyster Festival, Christmas In The Park, etc.
In May 2019, the County received grant funds from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Recreational Trails Program in the amount of $75,000.00 for improvements to Woolley Park. In addition, the County provided $140,000.00 in matching funds from the One Cent Sales Tax-Parks Budget.
“We are always looking at ways to improve our parks and are excited to share these great improvements with our citizens”, said David Edwards, County Administrator. The completed improvements include new asphalt parking areas, widening of the existing asphalt trail, fencing, brick pavers, earthwork, draining improvements, kayak access area, benches, trash receptacles, informational kiosk, bike racks, drinking fountain, and pavilion upgrades.
Please join Wakulla County on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00a.m. at Woolley Park to celebrate the completion of this project.
The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is planning for the 2021 Low Country Boil Fundraiser. This event will be held 5:30-10 pm, Saturday, October 16 at 3Y Ranch in Crawfordville. We are excited to host this event and once again bring a taste of the Southern Low Country to Wakulla County.
We are proud to recognize the following partners for their continued support and commitment.
TITLE SPONSOR Capital City Bank
PREMIER SPONSORS Duke Energy Tallahassee Community College/Wakulla Environmental Institute Hub Florida – Wakulla Office The Wakulla News Waste Pro
We will share sponsorship availability and available tickets once we confirm previous commitments.
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
NETWORKING LUNCHEON
Please join us for our February networking luncheon and a BBQ Buffet, catered by Hamaknockers!
Where: Sherlock Springs Lodge, 2335 Bloxham Cutoff Road When: Noon, Wednesday, February 24 Cost: $15 per person, cash or check
Please reply to this email with name(s) of guests no later than 4pm, Friday, February 19.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR APALACHICOLA NATIONAL FOREST CLEANUP
Become a Big Bend Hospice Volunteer
Women United Event Date Change Please be informed Women United's Shop & Stroll event date has changed from February 11th to March 25th!
We are so excited for a fun girls night out strolling around the Market District! Enjoy an unforgettable night of shopping, spirits, & fun all for a good cause!
Treat yourself this spring. Don't miss the champagne toast at the end of the event for a chance to win a 3 ct. diamond!
We hope you will still be able to join us for this fun event. Purchase tickets here Alaina Gilpin Special Events & Affinity Groups Manager United Way of the Big Bend alaina@uwbb.org 850-524-2410
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment