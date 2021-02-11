The Franklin County 4-H program is looking for some help in starting a shooting sports club for Franklin County kids.
There are currently two adult volunteers who have completed their 4-H certification to teach kids the principals of responsible shooting.
The first shooting sport to be offered is archery.
As this is the first time the program has been offered in Franklin County, 4-H will have to buy some archery starter sets.
They are looking for donations to help pay for them.
The donations are tax deductible.
If you would like more information, you can call Michelle Huber at the Franklin county Extension office at 653-9377.
You can send your donations to UF IFAS Franklin Extension at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street in Apalachicola. The zip code is 32320
Checks should be made out to the University of Florida Foundation and a tax exempt letter will be sent to you directly from the University of Florida.
