FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Rambo is our 3 yr old office kitty and he is a loving and cuddly baby. Rambo has a big ole 'tom cat' head, one of our favorite characteristics. He has a healed ulcer on one of his eyes possibly from a scratch received during his bachelor days and unfortunately, because of those fighting days, he is FIV positive. The majority of FIV positive kitties live a long and healthy life but because other cats can contract FIV from a bite, he can't live in a home with other cats or be allowed outside where he might infect others. FIV is not a death sentence by any stretch, it just takes finding the right household for that kitty. If you are looking for a super loving, handsome and entertaining kitty, Rambo is your boy!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
