The statewide pre-registration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 65 and older is now available in Wakulla County.
Just go to myvaccine.fl.gov.
The website will allow eligible individuals to be proactively contacted when vaccine appointments are available in the county.
On the site residents can select Wakulla County and submit their contact information.
Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone, text or e-mail and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.
