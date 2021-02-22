FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Allison has legs for days. If she were human, she'd be a runway model! This pretty girl is 2 yrs old, sweet and gentle. Unfortunately hounds are often times overlooked. How can anyone overlook this beauty?
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
