The St. George Island Brewfest has been postponed until the fall.
The brewfest began in 2016; it is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society.
It allows participants to try craft beers from around the region while also enjoying food and live music.
it was generally held in the spring at Paddy's Raw Bar, but because of its popularity it will be held at the public beach parking area in the future.
Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns the Brewfest will not be held this spring, but will instead be held on October the 16th.
The group said it is does not think it’s the right decision to invite people from all over the country to co-mingle on the Island - – last year there were 17 states in attendance.
Additionally, many of the small local breweries are still recovering both in terms of brewing and staffing and are still coming back up to full production from slowdowns earlier in the pandemic.
If you already have a ticket – it will be honored in the Fall along with any perks you may have purchased.
Brewfest said they may even throw in a little extra for your patience.
