Franklin County is considering installing some new street signs around the county alerting drivers that the speed limit is being radar enforced.
The county is considering placing 20 of the signs at strategic locations county-wide.
The exact locations of the signs will be determoned by the sheriff's office.
Road camp supervisor Howard Nabors said the signs would costs 20 dollars each, for a total of 400.00
Nabors said he has also looked at solar powered speed limit signs which would tell drivers how fast they are going, but they are much more expensive.
Those signs cost about 3800 dollars each.
