The Franklin County Sheriff's Office this week recognized 4 deputies for their life-saving work in the community.
On Tuesday, Sheriff AJ Smith provided plaques of appreciation as well as pins to Major Dwayne Coulter, Lt. Allen Ham, Deputy Miranda Coatney and Lt. Jeff Hewitt.
Major Coulter and Lieutenant Hewitt were recognized for rescuing a stranded kayaker offshore.
The kayaker was found without any means to float, but he was alive and happy to see help.
Lieutenant Ham and Deputy Coatney were recognized after each saved a life by using NARCAN to save people from drug overdoses.
Both victims were unconscious and without a pulse and would likely have died without the deputies help.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it is proud to have these dedicated, caring and knowledgeable folks on the team.
