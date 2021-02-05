The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding Florida residents and visitors to protect pets and backyard animals from becoming prey to coyotes and other wildlife.
The FWC says reports of interactions with coyotes tend to increase this time of year.
Coyotes occur throughout the eastern United States and can be found in all 67 counties in Florida including rural, suburban and even urban areas.
To help avoid conflicts with coyotes and other predators, take proactive measures by removing food sources including unsecured trash and pet food, and securing pets and small livestock as they can become prey to coyotes.
Cats should be kept inside for their protection as well as to protect songbirds and other native wildlife cats prey upon.
When walking dogs, keep them on a short leash, especially at night, dusk or dawn, and be extra careful when walking your pet in wooded areas.
Also, Never feed coyotes and do not place food outside that will attract coyotes or other wildlife.
It is illegal to feed coyotes in Florida in a manner that is likely to create a public nuisance.
If a coyote has lost its fear of humans or continues to be a problem, contact the nearest FWC regional office or go on-line to MyFWC.com/Coyote.
