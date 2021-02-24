Franklin County is prioritizing a proposed sidewalk in Eastpoint in their list of transportation alternative projects they would like to have funded.
The projects include a sidewalk along Otter Slide Road and Avenue A in Eastpoint, a multi-use path along River Road in Carrabelle, and the widening/resurfacing of the multi-use path on St. George Island between 6th Street East and 7th Street West.
The board ranked the Eastpoint sidewalk project as their first choice for funding.
The project was requested last December by District 5 commissioner Jessica Ward because that area sees considerable foot traffic including from children who walk along that roadway to go to Vrooman Park to play and take part in sports practice.
The board ranked the the River Road project second and the St. George Island project third.
Now the county will just have to wait and see how much funding is available, to see what projects can move forward this year.
