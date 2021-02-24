Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Membership Spotlight

Whether you're looking for your first home or a lifestyle upgrade,
has a home for you !

They offer a variety of thoughtful layouts that are full of beautiful features with many options to choose from. Now is the time to find your home at the WindMark Beach community !

Visit them at 102 Sleeping Dog Way, in Windmark Beach, online at https://bit.ly/3bBU1wn, or contact them at (850) 227-3444.
The Port Fine Wine & Spirits offers the LARGEST selection of wines, imported & cold beers , cigars and liquor inventory from Cape San Blas to Mexico Beach. And if you have special requests, contact them and they will have your order waiting for You!

They are located at 411 Monument Avenue, in Port St. Joe,
visit them on line at https://ecs.page.link/wt6dG, or contact them at (850) 229-2977.

There's something to be said about family tradition. It is more than just passing recipes and techniques. It's about carrying on a passion and a love for all things Bar-B-Que . And that is what Paul Gant’s BBQ is!
Paul Gant Senior paved the way with his passionate pursuit of knowledge for meat preparation  and followed it up with the prefect Bar-B-Que sauce recipe. He had a vision of sharing his pride and ﻿enjoyment ﻿with the rest of the world and it is a passion that the Gant family shares and continues to pass on.﻿
Visit them at 470 W Hwy 98, in Port St. Joe, right next door to the Dollar General Market, online at https://ecs.page.link/aHZRU, or contact them at (850) 227-1473 / (850) 227-9311.
L-R Joe Whitmer (Gulf County Chamber of Commerce), Anna Rutherford, Cathy Rutherford, Andrew Rutherford, Bethany Dunaway (Owner), Torey Williams, Jamie Rutherford. 
The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce welcomes
Spyglass Beauty
407 Reid Ave Suite B, PSJ 32456
to our business community.
Appearing at 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 on Saturday, 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟭𝟬, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭!
In order of performance:

Kelly Hundley and the Healers

𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘌𝘛
𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴
𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘭 𝘰𝘯 𝘙𝘦𝘪𝘥 𝘈𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘶𝘦
𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘌 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘨 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘭𝘺 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵
  • Check out the sponsorship levels that fit into everyone’s advertising budget.

  • Non-profits, Arts and Crafts, Apiarists - any VENDOR $50

 
Friend $200
Included on all print advertising
Logo on festival banner

Patron $800
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Included in television advertising
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

