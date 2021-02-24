The Franklin County Commission has agreed to schedule a public hearing to consider an expansion of St. James Bay just east of Carrabelle.
The Golf resort is seeking to add 16 more golf villas as well as a 72 room inn.
The resort was approved years ago as a planned unit development which means the county approved a mix of commercial and residential uses that are specific to the property.
It takes a public hearing to amend the PUD.
The public hearing will be held at an upcoming commission meeting after it has been advertised for the required amount of time.
