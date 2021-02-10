Friends of the Wakulla Library February Update

Hello fellow Friends:
Can you believe that February is HERE!!! already. Where is the time going especially since we all are mostly staying home? I know that I am reading a LOT more. Seems I am cooking a lot more also. Cleaning out stuff, too. It has been talked about with the Board Members that a yard sale would be very good as a fundraiser. If you have trash/treasures that you would like to have cleared out of your house….please consider donating them to the Friends. Just let me know when you want to contribute your “stuff”. You can contact me through the Library, 850-926-7415. They will pass your number and name on to me and I will get right back to you. If you want to sell your items, a donation of $7.50 will get you the use of a table to provide your own setup and sale.
Our monthly drawing for January was won by Suzy. She is now the proud owner of lots of cleaning supplies and a gift card to The Container Store. CONGRATULATIONS!!! Suzy Q!
If you haven’t joined the Friends of the Library please consider joining. It is a nominal yearly fee, $15 for an individual member and $25 for a family. We are tax-exempt 501C3 -- so large donations will receive a tax letter upon request.
We will be having our General Meeting on the 4th Thursday of February…the 25th. We will be in the large conference room at the library. The meeting will begin at 6:00 pm and zoom participation will be available. Just call the library for the zoom code.
I do hope that this newsletter finds you healthy and safe. And, if you have any ideas, suggestions, or just questions, please don’t hesitate to call the Library and ask for “k”.
Take Care, stay safe, k
