Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Blues On Reid will take place on April 10, 2021 on Reid Ave. in Port St Joe, Florida. We will feature 5 local and regional Blues acts. The music will begin at 12-noon EST. We will invite music fans from the region to come to Gulf County for a day of great Blues music. Everyone near and far is itching for an event with live music! To ensure the events success and to give the fans even more of a reason to travel to our area, we are pleased to offer sponsorship levels that will fit into everyone’s advertising budget. In addition to sponsorship, businesses are encouraged to setup at the event as a vendor for only $50.
Friend $200
Included on all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Patron $800
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
Partner: $1200
Included in television advertising
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
