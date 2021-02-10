Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Captain Tommy Robinson is one of Florida’s most respected and sought after saltwater guides.
Tommy and Kathy opened Robinson Real Estate Company in 2006. Their real estate clients include many of the great folks that have fished with Tommy and Kathy for years and their territory covers the portion of the Florida Panhandle locally referred to as “𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝐹𝑜𝑟𝑔𝑜𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑛 𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑠𝑡” or from Mexico Beach to Alligator Point and 𝐾𝑒𝑦 𝑊𝑒𝑠𝑡, 𝐹𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑖𝑑𝑎.
Visit the 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 at 44 Avenue E, in Apalachicola, online at www.robinsonrealestatecompany.com, or contact them at (850) 653-1653. #localrealtor #RobinsonRealEstate #apalachicolafl
H&R Block is a global consumer tax services provider that prepares one in every seven U.S. tax returns 📑🗄.

𝗛&𝗥 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 is global leader in tax preparation services - They've prepared more than 700 million tax returns through retail locations and at-home, digital solutions since 1955.

Visit your local Port Saint Joe tax office at 143 W Hwy 98 and schedule an appointment today! Find them online at http://bit.ly/3joR0Tj, or contact them at (850) 227-1558. #HnRBlock #taxservices #portstjoefl
PeoplesSouth Bank is a full service community bank with locations throughout Southwest Georgia, Southeast Alabama, and the Panhandle of Florida.
Their goal is to fulfill all of your banking needs. The philosophy of 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘀𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸 is very clear: 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯 𝘦𝘯𝘷𝘪𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘳, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘳, 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘢 𝑙𝑖𝑓𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒.

Visit their branch in Port St. Joe at 529 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd, online at www.peoplessouth.com, or contact them at 850-227-1416. #peoplesouthbank #portstjoefl #bankingservices
The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Blues On Reid will take place on April 10, 2021 on Reid Ave. in Port St Joe, Florida. We will feature 5 local and regional Blues acts. The music will begin at 12-noon EST. We will invite music fans from the region to come to Gulf County for a day of great Blues music. Everyone near and far is itching for an event with live music! To ensure the events success and to give the fans even more of a reason to travel to our area, we are pleased to offer sponsorship levels that will fit into everyone’s advertising budget. In addition to sponsorship, businesses are encouraged to setup at the event as a vendor for only $50.

You can print either form from our website at http://www.gulfchamber.org/onlinedocuments.cfm
 
Friend $200
Included on all print advertising
Logo on festival banner

Patron $800
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Included in television advertising
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions


﻿What you need to know now about COVID-19 in Florida
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


