Getting Out in Gulf County

Nature Printing Workshop: Wet Mounting Class with Cyndi Lanier. Sunday, February 7th from 12:30-5:30 pm. This class will take you to the next step of mounting your print onto a wood panel. Bring your print created during either the Gyotaku or Botanical classes and learn how to wet mount it onto a cradled wood panel and add the finishing touches.
The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
