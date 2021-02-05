Friday, February 5, 2021

Getting Out in Gulf County

Saltair Farmers' Market

IS BACK!
Saturday - February 6

City Commons --the park at US 71 and Reid Ave.
Downtown Port St Joe, FL
9am-1pm EST.
Live Music
Call or Click on the member's link for more information, including set times.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Haughty Heron
850-229-FINE (3463)
﻿
Music starts at 8pm EST
SATURDAY NIGHT
Join us Sunday, starting at 3:30 with food and friends, for Super Bowl Sunday!
Music is from 7-10 EST each night.

Friday 2/5 JD Chambo 7pm
Saturday 2/6 TBD
Sunday open at 5. Come out for the game and a potluck! We will be cooking chicken and brats on the grill.
Does your venue feature live music on the weekend?
Send your information to director@gulfchamber.org
Sunday Brunch
Sand Dollar Cafe
(850) 227-4865
Sunday morning belly love.
The Forgotten Coast's Best Breakfast from 7-10:45a ET.




﻿Shaggy Bay Supper Club
St. Joseph Bay Golf Club
700 Country Club Rd
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Discover a thoughtfully created menu featuring the freshest ingredients sourced by local farmers. We offer a full-service restaurant in the clubhouse.
Sunday Brunch begins at 11am
This Is Garden Food
(850) 899-9045
AUTHENTIC FRENCH PASTRIES
9AM TO 1PM
Nature Printing Workshop: Wet Mounting Class with Cyndi Lanier. Sunday, February 7th from 12:30-5:30 pm. This class will take you to the next step of mounting your print onto a wood panel. Bring your print created during either the Gyotaku or Botanical classes and learn how to wet mount it  onto a cradled wood panel and add the finishing touches.

Location:
The Joe Center for the Arts
Date/Time Information:
Feb. 7, 2021 from 12:30-5:30 pm. ET
Contact Information:


﻿The Junior Service League of Port St. Joe is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Take a journey through local, small owned businesses by visiting our
MEMBER BUSINESS LISTINGS at

When you shop local, your generosity is a gift to our entire community!


Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber

TODAY!
Discover Old Florida
For even MORE events and happenings along the Forgotten Coast visit Old Florida Events at OLFL.org
Have an event or shindig your member business wants to share?
Send your information to director@gulfchamber.org
Getting Out in Gulf County is brought to you by:
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
850-227-1223 Office


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

