Downtown Apalachicola for Valentine's Day!

Apalachicola Chocolate and Coffee Company (850) 653-1025
Chocolate is a classic gift for the romantics and there’s always an enticing variety to choose from at their display counter. These talented artisans will make your Valentine’s celebration even sweeter with their specials featuring cake pops, hot cocoa bombs, chocolate hearts and delicious berries… Call ahead and pre-order a ½ dozen or dozen of their beautifully crafted chocolate covered strawberries; wrapped in a lovely heart box with a personalized tag for your special someone. While you’re there; don’t forget about the coffee lovers – the beans are roasted in-house and available for purchase by the cup and/or the bag.
Apalachicola Downtown Market @ 56 Commerce Street
Open every Wednesday 9AM - 1 PM
Put some sizzle into your Valentine’s night by picking up some local grass fed beef at this popular Farm to Table market. Farm-fresh locally grown foods, baked goods, cheeses, and many other specialty items await you at this great outdoor shopping experience. It’s also a community hub – a place to meet up with your friends, bring your children, pets, or just to get a taste of small-town life.
Dolce Vita at The Apalachicola Sponge Exchange
Valentine’s Day gift bags are available with deliveries going out (you pick the delivery date) Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Add some smiles with handmade jewelry from Crafty Soul Boutique, now in stock and available at Dolce Vita…
Gift cards can also be added! Bags start at $55 and range up to $150. Local delivery included! Stop by and pick out a custom bag or send a direct message @ https://www.facebook.com/DolcevitaApalachicola
The Franklin At The Gibson (850) 270-2150
Located in the heart of Apalachicola’s Historic District, the name is a tribute to the Gibson Inn’s rich history – the hotel’s original restaurant was called the Franklin Café when it was first opened in 1907.
Reservations are available for a fine evening of dining at The Franklin! A Special menu will be offered along with their regular menu on February 14th for Valentine’s Dinner.
