Wakulla County has received new firefighting equipment that will better prepare it to deal with wildfires in the county.
On Wednesday Wakulla County announced that it has received two new Ford F-350 brush trucks outfitted with wildland fire-fighting equipment.
The cost of the two trucks was nearly 185 thousand dollars in SRS Title-III funds, which was approved to buy the equipment by the Wakulla County Commission last June.
SRS Title III funds are federal dollars provided to the county as part of a revenue sharing program for proceeds from the National forest system.
The funds have to be used for purposes directly related to the protection of the national forest and surrounding lands.
The trucks will definitely come in handy.
In 2020 Wakulla County responded to over 59 wildland fires, many of which threatened homes and properties in and around the national forest.
