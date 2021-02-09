If you are a golfer, there is a fun fundraiser coming up this Saturday you might want to check out.
The Forgotten Coast Athletics Cheer Boosters is holding its "1st Annual Charity Glow Golf Tournament & Family Fun Night" on Saturday, February 13th at the St. Joseph's Bay Country Club.
Glow golf allows players to use glowing LED golf balls and illuminated putting flags and holes and play after the sun goes down.
Other activities include mini-golf, dancing, raffles, and prizes.
Registration includes a nighttime 9-hole glow-in-the-dark scramble, dinner, and a player swag bag filled by event sponsors and costs $50/player or $200/foursome.
This price will increase to $60/player after February 10th and the day of the tournament, so early registration is encouraged.
For more information and to preregister online, go to fcacheerboosters.com.
http://bit.ly/FCAcheerGlowGolf2021 .
