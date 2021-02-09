Franklin County is moving forward on a project to install a new fuel farm at the Apalachicola airport.
The County was warded a 1 million dollar grant through Triumph Gulf Coast to install the new fuel farm which will include two new 12,000-gallon tanks, an entirely new fuel system, and self-serve card reader - It will also include a back-up generator for the system.
The rest of the money will come from a 1.2 million dollar grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, while the county will have to provide about $25,000
At this time the airport engineers are evaluating three potential fuel farm locations to assist the County in selecting the ultimate location,
The County has been working to get a new fuel farm since Hurricane Michael hit our area in October, 2018.
After the storm the Apalachicola Airport was the only airport able to deliver fuel for an area between Tallahassee and almost Pensacola.
