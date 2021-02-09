Roadway resurfacing of Tallahassee Street in Carrabelle began on Monday.
The 2.8 million dollar project milliong and resurfacing the portion of Highway 67 within the City of Carrabelle.
North of the city to the Crooked River Bridge the lanes will be milled, widened and resurfaced.
The road inside of the city cannot be widened due to the existing sidewalk on both sides.
The project is funded by the Small County Outreach Program from the Florida Department of Transportation.
The total job is scheduled to be completed in 180 days.
