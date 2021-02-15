Local elementary school students faced off last week in the annual 4-H public speaking contest.
The students, who represented all of Franklin County’s public elementary schools, as well as home schoolers, had to give a speech between 2 and 3 minutes long, which were then rated by a panel of 3 judges.
Because of COVID, this years speeches were videotaped.
This year's winner in the 6th grade division was Elena Rodriguez of the Apalachicola Bay Charter School who talked about “fears.”
Drew Rickards also at the ABC School came in second for his speech on “Millions vs Billions.”
The winner in the 4th and 5th grade division was Bailey Allen, who is homeschooled.
Her topic was “History Travel” and for full disclosure, she is my daughter.
2nd place in the 4th and 5th grade division went to Maddie Lolley from the ABC School who spoke on the “History of Apalachicola.”
Other speech topics included the baseballs, king cobras, deja vu and mythical creatures.
All of the contestants got plaques – the winners get scholarships to 4-H camp this summer.
The 1st place winners will also represent Franklin County at the District Competition on April 24th.
