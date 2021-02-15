Judge Jonathan Sjostrom has been re-elected as Chief Judge for the second judicial circuit – this will be his fourth two-year term beginning July 1st.
The Chief Judge’s primary responsibility is to head the administration for the circuit and county courts with duties including assignment of judges and other court officers.
The chief judge also control the dockets and regulates and use of courtrooms among other duties.
The Second Judicial Circuit is served by twenty six State Judges, sixteen Circuit Judges and ten County Judges.
Five County Judges serve in Leon County and one County Judge serves in each of Gadsden, Wakulla, Franklin, Jefferson and Liberty Counties.
Judge Sjostrom was appointed to the Circuit Bench in 2002 by Governor Bush.
He was first elected the Circuit’s Chief Judge in 2015, and re-elected every two years since.
