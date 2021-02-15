Ms. Pamela Hanks has been named the Franklin County Schools 2021 District Teacher of the Year.
Hanks is a first grade Teacher at the Franklin County School in Eastpoint.
She has been teaching local first graders since 2017.
The announcement was made last Thursday; Ms. Hanks was notified while she was teaching class by some of her friends, co-workers and the school superintendent.
She said it was an honor to serve the children and to work and live in paradise.
She will represent Franklin County at the Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Roundtable, Gala and announcement of the 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year in July.
