NFWF Announces Release of the Fishing for Energy 2021 Request for Proposals
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 25, 2021) – The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced the release of the 2021 Request for Proposals for the Fishing for Energy program, a partnership between NFWF, the NOAA Marine Debris Program, Covanta and Schnitzer Steel Industries.
Over the past decade, Fishing for Energy has worked directly with 59 U.S. fishing communities in 14 states to provide a no cost solution for fishers to dispose of old, derelict, or unusable fishing gear and to reduce the amount of derelict fishing gear in and around coastal waterways.
This year, the Fishing for Energy program will give priority to projects that:
- Maintain an existing port, establish a new port opportunity, or host an event for the fishing community to dispose of old, derelict, or unusable fishing gear; and
- Develop capacity for comprehensive logistics for port communities interested in implementing a long-term bin program in the future.
The Fishing for Energy Request for Proposals seeks projects to host cost-free recycling and/or energy conversion gear disposal opportunities for fishing communities. New this year, the Request for Proposals also seeks projects to build capacity and logistics development to prepare communities to host bins for gear collection in the future, including exploring opportunities for gear recycling, upcycling, or other alternative disposal options.
By helping to prevent and remove derelict gear, Fishing for Energy restores the quality of marine and coastal habitats and supports the communities and industries that rely on these resources.
About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 5,000 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of $6.1 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.
About Covanta
Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta’s modern Energy-from-Waste facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle approximately 550,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today’s most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.
About NOAA
NOAA's mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth's environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage our coastal and marine resources. Join us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our other social media channels. Visit our news and features page.
About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company's integrated operating platform also includes auto parts stores with approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company's steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.
