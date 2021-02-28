Chili Cookoff, Paint-out, Military Celebration early Spring events this month - from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

39th Annual St. George Island Chili Charity Event March 4, 6
St. George Island will host a scaled-down version of its annual Charity Chili Event and Auction on March 4th and 6th. As in previous years, activities will include a golf tournament at the St. James Bay Golf Club on Thursday March 4 and the 5K Red Pepper Run the morning of Saturday March 6. However, this years' event will not feature the big Chili Cookoff crowd gathering competition, band or live auction. Instead, organizers will host an online auction and on Saturday, March 6, there will be a pickup/drive-through chili sale with chili dogs, hot dogs and more from 11 am - 3pm. Learn more here.
Separate SGI Chili Crawl to Support VFD Efforts
An independent group of chili enthusiasts and SGI fire department supporters will host an island-wide community "Chili Crawl" event on March 6 to support SGI's volunteer fire department. The 11am-3pm event will feature multiple locations throughout the island where you are able to travel by car, golfcart or bicycle to taste chili and then vote on your favorite chili and presentation.
Eastpoint VFD Charity Rib Cook Off March 20
The 20th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be held at the fire house in Eastpoint located at the corner of 6th Street and CC Land Road, one block north of US Hwy 98 on March 20. This will be a limited event due to Covid-19 and organizers will be sell whole Boston Butts and Ribs. This year's event will be a pre-order event with pickup/drive-through only. For details, click here.
Forgotten Coast Paint-out March 19-28
Now in the 16th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America’s Great Paint-out, is among the world’s most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day cultural art event. Click for details.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl March 20
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum, will be held on Saturday, March 20. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will feature the popular Fishy Fashion show and new to the event this year will be a scavenger hunt. Click here for details.
Download the Franklin County Mobile App and
Begin Planning your Spring Getaway
Just in time to begin planning your spring getaway, the Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) has launched a mobile-friendly app to help visitors access information about area amenities, events, beach conditions, lodging, restaurants, shopping and outdoor recreation opportunities with just a click on their phone. The app allows visitors to find area attractions, places to eat and even look up beach conditions. The virtual passport feature of the app allows visitors to explore sites and restaurants and unlock levels to earn prizes and be entered into getaways to the Forgotten Coast. You can find the new app in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Click here to download the ap and begin planning your next vacation!
History Speaker Series on Early Maps March 20
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society and Carrabelle History Museum will host a history program about Historic Maps of Florida. This lecture will be presented by Peter Cowdrey, early Florida map specialist, and he will speak about these remarkable maps from the Cognetta Family Trust Collection. This program will be held Saturday, March 20 at 4-5pm ET in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle. Due to COVID precautions, seating will be limited. Details.
March Farmers and Artisans Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its March events on Saturday March 13 and 27 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, March 6 and again on March 20 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its March outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The March market dates are March 6 and 20. Come discover local artisans, crafts and goodies.
Carrabelle's Camp Gordon Johnston Parade March 13
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will celebrate the 26th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Parade on Saturday, March 13, beginning at 10:45 am ET in Carrabelle. This parade is planned especialy to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are invited to join the celebration of our military veterans. The parade will wind through downtown Carrabelle along US Hwy 98. Learn more here.
Canine Veterans Honored in Special CGJ Exhibit March 2-31
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will host a special exhibit to honor canine veterans and the role of Cartoonists in WWII. This exhibit will run March 2-31.
Dogs served in many capacities in wartime, including in WWII, as messengers and sentry dogs, but they were also trained for mine and explosive detection, finding injured soldiers and flushing enemy troops from hidden spaces. Dogs’ keen sense of smell and acute hearing made them valuable assets in war and today for national security.
Additionally, cartoonists played a unique role in bringing the war to citizens. The museum will present the work of cartoonists like Bill Maudlin and Dave Breger, as well as the animated works by Disney and Warner Brothers that served as both propaganda for citizens and training for servicemen. Details.
The Panhandle Players Perform The Corruption of Harry Finley March 26-28
Panhandle Players will perform "The Corruption of Harry Finley" March 26-28 at the Chapman Theater in Apalachicola. "The Corruption of Harry Finley" is an original play set in Apalachicola by local writer and photographer, John Spohrer, Jr. Learn more here.
Lighthouse Full Moon Climbs March 28
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a special Full Moon Lighthouse event on Sunday, March 28 from 7-10pm. This special outdoor event will feature live music, a glowing fire pit, and low country boil in addition to socially distanced climbing. Live music will be provided by the Rio Jazz Trio playing Blues, Ballads, Bebop and Bossanova. The museum and gift shop will be open for browsing and shopping. Admission (advance only) for this special Full Moon event is $10 per person. (Climbs are not included in this price.) Details.
