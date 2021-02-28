Franklin County is reporting three more COVID related deaths since February 25th and Gulf County is reporting 4 more deaths.
As of Sunday there have been 1279 positive COVID cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began, that includes 31 people from outside the county.
There have been 17 COVID related deaths.
There have been 1,868 positive COVID cases in Gulf County since the pandemic began, and 41 Covid related deaths.
Wakulla County reported its 3163rd case on Sunday and Liberty County reported its 1040th case.
There have been 52 COVID related deaths in Wakulla County and 15 in Liberty County.
The health department in Apalachicola is continuing to offer COVID-19 testing three days a week by appointments only.
You can call the Franklin County Health Department at 653-2111 to schedule your appointment.
