Florida Department of Environmental Protection Total Maximum Daily Load Notifications: Northwest Florida Update

To: Ochlockonee River Basin Stakeholders
From: Ansel Bubel, Environmental Administrator
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announces a public technical workshop beginning at 3 p.m. on March 31, 2021 to receive comments on the final model set for Lake Talquin and the contributing watershed. Once finalized, the model set will be used to derive the TMDL for Lake Talquin.
Registration is open for the webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. A meeting agenda and meeting materials, including model files and a modeling report, are available online.
The department is requesting that all comments be received by April 14, 2021. Written comments on the TMDL approach should be submitted by email to Ansel.Bubel@FloridaDEP.gov or by mail to:
Florida Department of Environmental Protection
Attn: Ansel Bubel
Division of Environmental Assessment and Restoration
2600 Blair Stone Road, MS 3555
Tallahassee, Florida 32399
Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop is asked to advise the agency at least 48 hours before the workshop by contacting: Johna Costantino at 850-245-7508. If you have a speech or hearing impairment, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD), or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).
