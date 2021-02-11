NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 11, 2021

NOAA Fisheries Celebrates 150th Anniversary
We’re celebrating 150 years of scientific research, resource management, and the protection and conservation of marine life. Learn more about the legacy of NOAA Fisheries in this new message from Acting Assistant Administrator Paul Doremus.
Highlights
Show Your Heart Some Love with Seafood
February is Heart Healthy Month and eating seafood at least twice a week is a great way to support cardiovascular health. Whether you try something new or stick with a favorite, U.S. seafood has healthy, sustainable options for everyone. Visit FishWatch to learn more.
Alaska
For more than two decades, Alaska has led the way in using ecosystem information to inform resource management decisions. In 2020, contributions from research partners and local communities together with NOAA scientists helped fill some data gaps.
Newly published research allows marine biologists to determine the age of beluga whales with a small skin sample. The new epigenetic methodology could revolutionize the way scientists study endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales and provide valuable insights into why the population may not be recovering.
West Coast
According to a new study examining the effects of removing dams on Washington’s Elwha River, dams do not impact the genetic diversity of steelhead. The findings indicate that steelhead populations cut off from the ocean by dams can rebound and maintain the same natural genetic diversity as fish populations below dams.
Our data show harbor porpoise comeback and last chance for endangered turtles. Read more in this leadership message from Science and Research Director for the Southwest Fisheries Science Center Kristen Koch.
Pacific Islands
To survive the open ocean, freshly hatched tiny fish larvae must find food, avoid predators, and navigate ocean currents. Check out our story map to learn how a surprisingly dense and diverse array of marine animals find refuge in so-called “surface slicks” during early life.
Greater Atlantic
After more than a decade of planning, the removal of the Upper and Lower Sawyer Mill Dams in Dover, New Hampshire, is complete. This NOAA-supported project has reopened river habitat for migratory fish and protected the residents of nearby apartments from flood risks associated with the two dams.
When the U.S. Fish Commission was established in 1871, there was not much question as to who should lead the special investigation into a serious food fish decline off southern New England.
NOAA and partners working together on oyster restoration in the Chesapeake Bay plan to restore oyster reefs in 10 Chesapeake rivers by 2025. Despite some initial setbacks, the team conducted work when safe and possible during the past year.
Upcoming Deadlines
February 24: NOAA Fisheries has extended its deadline to receive public comments on the Work Plan of the Interagency Working Group on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing. Written comments on the Work Plan should be submitted by February 24, 2021, to: iuu.fishing@noaa.gov
No comments:
Post a Comment