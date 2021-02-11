Thursday, February 11, 2021

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 11, 2021

NOAA Fisheries Celebrates 150th Anniversary

We’re celebrating 150 years of scientific research, resource management, and the protection and conservation of marine life. Learn more about the legacy of NOAA Fisheries in this new message from Acting Assistant Administrator Paul Doremus.

Highlights

Show Your Heart Some Love with Seafood

February is Heart Healthy Month and eating seafood at least twice a week is a great way to support cardiovascular health. Whether you try something new or stick with a favorite, U.S. seafood has healthy, sustainable options for everyone. Visit FishWatch to learn more.

Alaska

Partners Provide Critical Support in Unprecedented Year for Alaska Research and Fisheries Management

For more than two decades, Alaska has led the way in using ecosystem information to inform resource management decisions. In 2020, contributions from research partners and local communities together with NOAA scientists helped fill some data gaps.

New Genetic Study Makes it Possible to Accurately Estimate Age of Endangered Whale While It Is Alive

Newly published research allows marine biologists to determine the age of beluga whales with a small skin sample. The new epigenetic methodology could revolutionize the way scientists study endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales and provide valuable insights into why the population may not be recovering.

West Coast

Genetic Resiliency of Elwha River Steelhead Outlasts Dams, New Study Finds

According to a new study examining the effects of removing dams on Washington’s Elwha River, dams do not impact the genetic diversity of steelhead. The findings indicate that steelhead populations cut off from the ocean by dams can rebound and maintain the same natural genetic diversity as fish populations below dams.

Long-Term Coastal Surveys Reveal Marine Success Stories and Tough Challenges

Our data show harbor porpoise comeback and last chance for endangered turtles. Read more in this leadership message from Science and Research Director for the Southwest Fisheries Science Center Kristen Koch.

Pacific Islands

Surface Slicks are Pelagic Nurseries for Diverse Ocean Fauna

To survive the open ocean, freshly hatched tiny fish larvae must find food, avoid predators, and navigate ocean currents. Check out our story map to learn how a surprisingly dense and diverse array of marine animals find refuge in so-called “surface slicks” during early life.

Greater Atlantic

Dam Removals in New Hampshire Benefit Public Safety, Fish Migration

After more than a decade of planning, the removal of the Upper and Lower Sawyer Mill Dams in Dover, New Hampshire, is complete. This NOAA-supported project has reopened river habitat for migratory fish and protected the residents of nearby apartments from flood risks associated with the two dams.

Woods Hole, Massachusetts, Birthplace of NOAA Fisheries

When the U.S. Fish Commission was established in 1871, there was not much question as to who should lead the special investigation into a serious food fish decline off southern New England.

Significant Progress for Chesapeake Bay Oyster Reef Restoration

NOAA and partners working together on oyster restoration in the Chesapeake Bay plan to restore oyster reefs in 10 Chesapeake rivers by 2025. Despite some initial setbacks, the team conducted work when safe and possible during the past year.

Upcoming Deadlines

February 24: NOAA Fisheries has extended its deadline to receive public comments on the Work Plan of the Interagency Working Group on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing. Written comments on the Work Plan should be submitted by February 24, 2021, to: iuu.fishing@noaa.gov

Upcoming Events

February 16 11:30 am to 1:00 pm ET: Tribal Consultation with NOAA Fisheries for the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Send corrections or technical questions to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.

