A traffic stop over the weekend led to an arrest on drug possession charges and also managed to solve a number of car burglaries in Eastpoint.
The Sheriff's office arrested 20 year old John Glass during a traffic stop where they found Methamphetamine and narcotics equipment.
Glass was charged with possession as well as battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.
During an interview after the arrest, Glass admitted to burglarizing a number of vehicles in Eastpoint on Wilderness and Ridge Roads as well as a few other locations.
The sheriff said they were able to recover some of the stolen property.
The sheriff pointed out that all of the thefts took place in vehicles that were unlocked.
He is urging everyone to lock your car and hide your valuables whenever you park.
Most vehicle burglaries are a crime of opportunity – and locking your car makes it much more difficult for thieves to get your belongings.
