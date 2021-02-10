The cost to rebuild Island View park outside of Carrabelle will total over 1.3 million dollars.
The state of Florida spent over a million dollars to build Island View Park, which provided beautiful views of the water as well as piers and kayak launches ,a central plaza and a concrete parking area.
The park had been open to the public for less than 2 months when Hurricane Michael destroyed it in October of 2018.
The county is now working with FEMA to rebuild the park.
The original contractor helped develop the damage descriptions and cost assessment for a total restoration cost of just over 1.3 million dollars.
That price includes about $421,000 for mitigation work to make the park more resilient to damage from future storms.
Franklin County will have to cover 12 and a half percent of the cost which comes out to about 160 thousand dollars.
The county's engineering firm is now working on the necessary design and permitting work which is needed to begin repairs.
