St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

I'm Clementine; you can call me Clem. I am a 5 year old hound. Everyone tells me that I act like a true southern belle. Before I came to the shelter I was roaming around on my own as a stray. I am very friendly but a little timid. I'm still learning how to walk on a leash. I am currently in a foster home learning how to be a dog. I'm obsessed with the dog park, I really come out of my shell! I would love a home of my own to finally get the rest and relaxation I deserve! I'm very excited to meet you!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment