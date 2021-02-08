The application period is now open for homeowners in area impacted by Hurricane Michael for the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program.
The program has more than $246 million in funding to provide long-term assistance to repair, rebuild, or replace Hurricane Michael-damaged homes that serve as primary residences of eligible Florida families, as well as eligible rental homes.
The program will manage and complete the construction process for the repair or reconstruction of damaged homes prioritized by low- and moderate-income households and those with certain vulnerabilities such households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with special needs.
Homeowners in 12 northwest Florida counties are eligible to apply including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
Homeowners can complete an application for assistance through the Rebuild Florida mobile app or online by visiting www.RebuildFlorida.gov.
You
can also apply in person at a Rebuild Florida Center – there is one
in Port St. Joe at
109 Trade Circle West.
