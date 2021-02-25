The 2021 hurricane Season officially begins in less than 100 days, so its time to start preparing.
Sunday, February 21st, marked 100 days until the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season – but in recent years storms have started early.
You should plan an evacuation route, and if you have pets you should also have plans for what you are going to do with them since many Hurricane shelters don’t accept pets.
It is also helpful to set up a meeting point in case you are separated from family during an evacuation.
This is also a good time to start putting together a hurricane survival kit if you haven’t already done so.
Make sure your kit includes canned food, fresh water, blankets and first aid equipment, as well as important papers and documents and some extra money.
Don't forget a manual can opener and battery powered radio along with some extra batteries for your radio and flashlight.
And if you don't yet have a re-entry tag for Franklin County make sure to contact the Emergency Management Office to get yours.
And if you are wondering about storm names this year, the first storms will be Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny and Elsa.
Lets hope we don't have to worry about Teresa, Victor or Wanda – or like last year have to learn the Greek alphabet.
And Remember, Oyster Radio is Franklin County's official emergency broadcast station, so in the case of a major storm this season, make sure to tune in to 100.5 FM.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment