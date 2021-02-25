Wakulla County Announces Available Funds for Septic Upgrade and Sewer Connection Incentive Programs

Crawfordville, FL – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection recently awarded the County with $577,500.00 in grant funds for a Septic Upgrade Program and $385,000.00 for a Sewer Connection Program. Applications will be available on March 8, 2021 and will be considered on a first come, first served basis.
Pursuant to the Florida Springs and Aquifer Protection Act (Chapter 373, Part VIII, F.S.) and Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs), the County is undergoing a feasibility study to determine a solution to reduce nutrients to the spring shed areas. In addition, the Upper Wakulla River and Wakulla Springs BMAP contains two Primary Focus Areas (PFA). The PFAs represent the areas of the basin where the aquifer is most vulnerable to infiltration and nutrient loading. Based on the results of the study, the County has developed Septic Upgrade and Sewer Connection Incentive Programs.
The Septic Upgrade Incentive Program is intended to offset a portion of homeowner costs by providing certified septic system installers and licensed plumbers with up to $7,000.00 for the installation of enhanced nitrogen reducing features to existing targeted areas within the County. Any costs over the $7,000.00 must be paid for by the homeowner.
The Sewer Connection Incentive Program is intended to encourage up to 50 homeowners to voluntarily connect to central sewer where currently available and will provide homeowners up to $7,000.00 for the connection of an existing home to central sewer located in the targeted areas within the County. Any costs over the $7,000.00 must be paid for by the homeowner.
All interested persons will need to apply. Applications will be available beginning March 8, 2021 by calling Government Services Group, Inc. at (850) 681-3717, Monday – Friday from 9:00a.m. – 4:00p.m, or via online at www.mywakulla.com, or by picking up at Wakulla County BOCC Administration Office, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL.
