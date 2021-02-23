The Franklin County Emergency Management Office says it has distributed nearly 3000 COVID care bags around the county so far and plan to distribute more to Carrabelle residents tomorrow.
The care bags are designed to help people who are most vulnerable to COVID with supplies they need to protect themselves from the virus.
The bags include:
A reusable forehead thermometer
refillable hand sanitizer
refillable sanitizing wipes
quick release mask strap
ear saver face mask holder
and a multi-tool with a stylus.
The next distribution event will be on Wednesday, February the 24th at the Carrabelle library from noon till 4.
After that they plan to distribute the bags in Eastpoint, St. George Island and Apalachicola.
The COVID care bags were purchased with CARES funding by the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners.
