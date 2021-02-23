St. George Island will soon have a big new business in the commercial district.
The Franklin County Commission this month approved a nearly 7700 square foot building that will be constructed just east of the St. George Island trading company.
The store will be built by Yaish Alon who owns the Trading Company.
This will be the 2nd largest commercial structure to be built on St. George Island in the last 40 years - the largest is the building that houses Sparks grocery and the St. George Island Trading Company.
The new store will cover 6 lots – commissioners said those lots would either be used for a commercial structure or for more skinny minis, and commercial use is preferred as there is very limited space in the island's commercial district.
District 1 commissioner Ricky Jones added that the development will add 50 additional parking spaces to the commercial district which is also needed.
