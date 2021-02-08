The St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department has decided to hold a scaled back chili cook-off in early March.
The group still plans to hold certain events and an on-line auction but will not hold the big celebration that draws thounsand of people to St. George Island every March.
The golf tournament will be happening at the St James Bay Golf Course.
Instead of the crowded live and silent auctions, they will be hosting an ONLINE auction.
Saturday will feature the Red Pepper Run, a 5K and fun run.
And instead of the big cookoff, auction and bands, the fire department will host a CHILI SALE.
You will be able to stop by, meet the firefighters and see the firetrucks.
They will be selling Chili, chili dogs, hotdogs and more in the Lighthouse parking lot
This will be a pickup/drive through event.
The Chili Cookoff is a VERY BIG portion of the Fire Department's budget so they ask that you please consider attending these events, sending a donation, or contributing money.
Links for registration to these events as well as donation links and instructions will be posted at https://www.sgivfd.com/ and at the Volunteer Fire Department facebook page.
No comments:
Post a Comment