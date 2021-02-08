A 15 year old Gulf County student was arrested last Thursday after leaving a written bomb threat at Wewahitchka High School on Wednesday.
The sheriff's office was called in after the threat was discovered on a wall in the boy’s bathroom.
The discovery prompted the evacuation and the immediate dismissal of students and staff at Wewahitchka High School as well as Wewahitchka Elementary School, which is nearby.
No explosive devices were located during a search of the campus and the school facility was later deemed safe.
Investigators interviewed multiple students after reviewing video captured by the school’s surveillance system.
Through the interviews, it was determined that 15 year old Jay Raymond Floyd Whitfield was responsible for writing the threat on the wall.
Whitfield informed an investigator that he wrote the threat in hopes of classes being cancelled for the remainder of the day.
Whitfield has been charged with one count of Threatening to Discharge a Destructive Device which is a 2nd Degree Felony and one count of Interference with School Administration Functions which is a 2nd Degree Misdemeanor.
