February Newsletter from Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art

Legends
A Black History Month Exhibit
February 2-28
February's Black History Month's 2021 Theme is "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity". As we continue to work towards an even better and continuously more inclusive future, we honor the contributions that the black community has made and continue to make in all sectors of society. All month long, HCA is featuring "Legends", an exhibit of Apalachicola Black History Community Leaders. This exhibit is on loan from H'COLA and celebrates local aspects of prominent African American residents in Apalachicola.
We invite everyone to take part in the virtual tour as well as walk-ins of limited number of people.
Come see this exhibit
Monday - Saturday, 11am-4pm
