February Newsletter from Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art

Celebrating History, Culture, Art & Community!
First a big THANK YOU to friends far and wide who have supported HCA throughout the years.... your generosity and support speaks volumes!  Whether it's virtually or in person, we look forward to seeing more of you in 2021!

Here's a look at our upcoming winter & spring lineup for events, exhibits and workshops:


 
Legends
A Black History Month Exhibit
February 2-28
February's Black History Month's 2021 Theme is "The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity".  As we continue to work towards an even better and continuously more inclusive future, we honor the contributions that the black community has made and continue to make in all sectors of society. All month long, HCA is featuring "Legends", an exhibit of Apalachicola Black History Community Leaders. This exhibit is on loan from H'COLA and celebrates local aspects of prominent African American residents in Apalachicola.
We invite everyone to take part in the virtual tour as well as walk-ins of limited number of people. 
Come see this exhibit
Monday - Saturday, 11am-4pm 
Journey to Freedom: The Odyssey of Abolitionist Moses Roper
COMING SOON
 
Moses Roper (1815-1891) was an author, lecturer, freedom fighter and survivor of U.S. slavery.  He dedicated his life to abolition. This exhibit will explore his life and legacy -- recounting his bold journey of survival, perseverance and escape from slavery in 1834; and notably, his experience as an enslaved steamboat steward on the Apalachicola River, which was key in his final escape from the South.  

The exhibit incorporates many of Roper’s own words excerpted from his published speeches, letters and his  Narrative of the Adventures and Escape of Moses Roper from American Slavery.  An 1840 edition of this book will be on display. Interactive maps that combine geography, images, and text to tell detailed aspects of his story will be available to explore on a digital kiosk.

Additional programming In conjunction with the exhibit, will be announced soon.  
Paperhand Puppet  Exhibit
Coming in March

Paperhand uses diverse styles of puppetry and artistic expression to create works that inspire and promote social change, connecting audience and puppets in a deeply rewarding  experience. They tell stories, beat drums, sew cloth, get sweaty, push boundaries and carry heavy things to help make the world a better place. 

Following performances for local students through the Project Impact program,  the puppets will be on display at HCA for the public to see and learn more about Paperhand's mission.  Their parades, pageants, and award-winning performances are an inspiration, a call to action, and a celebration for all ages to enjoy!
 
Theresa Grillo Laird Exhibit
April 3-30

Paintings of the Florida Gulf Coast and the Central California Coast. Studio or plein air finished in studio.
The beautiful coastal National Park called  Gulf Islands National Seashore, minutes from my doorstep, is the subject of many of my plein air and studio paintings. 
Theresa Grillo Laird Workshop
April 16-18
 
Theresa creates oil paintings that represent the intimate and emotional bond she has with her natural surroundings. She has exhibited with both the Oil Painters of America and the American Impressionist Society, and her paintings have appeared in Plein Air Magazine's Portfolio and Postcards From the Road features. 

QUANTA: An Exhibit by Dave Levick
May 1-29

This exhibit studies the patterns of organic energy (light) and crystalline shapes defined by wave and field boundaries of the naturally occurring fractions of the cube & sphere. 

A special presentation and field trips for students are being planned. More details to come. 
 
The Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art is located in an iconic 19th century brick building that faces Riverfront Park.  Come visit us Monday - Saturday from 11a.m. - 4 p.m. 
Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art (HCA)
86 Water Street
Apalachicola, FL 32320
850-653-1458

The Mission of the City of Apalachicola's National Historic District's Center for History, Culture and Art, housed in one of the two remaining renovated 1836 Cotton Exchange buildings located on the waterfront, is to teach that the arts continue to define civilization.  Led by its board and its Director, the Center also creates an economic impact for the region, while messaging to its community of all ages, as well as to tourists, that visual, spoken and written arts, as well as musical art create unique individual and communal experiences which offer solace to the soul of mankind.

HCA operates under the auspices of the City of Apalachicola but relies entirely for its funding upon donations, grants, fundraising events and the generous support of our members. 
All donations are tax-deductible.

Thank you for your continued support!!!
