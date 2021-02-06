Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Saturday, February 6, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - President's Message
The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is planning for the 2021 Low Country Boil Fundraiser. This event will be held 5:30-10 pm, Saturday, October 16 at 3Y Ranch in Crawfordville. We are excited to host this event and once again bring a taste of the Southern Low Country to Wakulla County.
We are proud to recognize the following partners for their continued support and commitment.
TITLE SPONSOR Capital City Bank
PREMIER SPONSORS Duke Energy Tallahassee Community College/Wakulla Environmental Institute Hub Florida – Wakulla Office The Wakulla News Waste Pro
We will share sponsorship availability and available tickets once we confirm previous commitments.
President's Message
Congratulations to all of us that wished 2020 away. It’s 2021 now, and looking ahead, the water is still murky and the current swift. We may have gotten our wish, but probably not the answer we were looking for. As the incoming President of the Chamber of Commerce I have been tasked, primarily, with planning for the year ahead.
While not as big a surprise as my predecessor had when COVID struck in early 2020, it appears that at least for the first half of 2021 we will still be dealing with the unknown and the uncertainty the virus has wreaked upon anyone trying to plan for the months ahead. I have spent considerable time thinking and working with my fellow board members to come up with a strategic and well formulated plan for 2021 and so far, we have revised plans at every meeting. More here
Ribbon Cutting for Beautifurred Puppy Purrs
We had the pleasure of meeting and holding a ribbon cutting for our new member, Venus Stone – Beautifurred Puppy Purrs yesterday. Venus held a grand opening of her new physical location last Saturday, January 30th at 1 pm so potential clients could meet her and check out her cute shop at 2751 Crawfordville Highway. Venus also welcomes her new staff member and groomer, Hayvan Parda. Once Hayvan is fully trained to run the shop, Venus will be offering mobile services again, so be on the lookout for that announcement in a couple of months. Venus has 29 years of experience and Beautifurred Puppy Purrs is a full - service pet grooming salon for dogs and cats. For pricing and to make an appointment visit http://www.beautifurredpuppypurrs.com/ or give her a call (850) 745-8072 or (850) 850 800-7249 or email beautifurredgrooming@gmail.com
NEXT RIBBON CUTTINGS: Please join us!
4:30 pm, Thursday, February 11, Cafe Racer, 2698 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville (across from ACE Hardware)
Thank you for rejoining:
Rocky's Wakulla
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle
is presenting a special exhibit to honor our country’s African-American Servicemen. This exhibit will open Tuesday, February 2 at 11 am and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 5 pm. The Museum is launching a campaign to find and preserve the individual stories of the African American men that trained at the Camp and the men and women from the Florida Panhandle that served in WWII.
Photo: "Seeking to rescue a Marine who was drowning in the surf at Iwo Jima, this sextet of Negro soldiers narrowly missed death themselves when their amphibian truck was swamped by heavy seas. From left to right, back row, they are T/5 L. C. Carter, Jr., Private John Bonner, Jr., Staff Sergeant Charles R. Johnson. Standing, from left to right, are T/5 A. B. Randle, T/5 Homer H. Gaines, and Private Willie Tellie."
Original Source: National Archives and Records Administration / Public Domain
Last Call for FREE Workshop 5 Ways to Reach your Changing Audience
Reserve your seat or sign up for your Zoom link
ABOUT THE PRESENTER: Dave Fiore is the founder and CEO of Fiore Communications, a full-service marketing firm that specializes in the development and delivery of compelling content. He is a former marketing writer at the Tallahassee Democrat, editor of Tallahassee Magazine and is the host of the How I Got Here podcast. Fiore Communications was launched in 2001 and was named to the Seminole 100 the past three years.
Dave will be speaking on “5 Ways to Reach Your Changing Audience.” He will focus on how businesses can leverage their resources to retain customers, attract new prospects and navigate a complicated communications landscape in a COVID-dominated environment.
Please reply to this email to either reserve your seat (limited) or request a Zoom meeting link
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Parks Advisory Committee will hold a Public Meeting on February 9, 2021 at 4:00p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Rd., Crawfordville, FL. 32327, (850) 745-7780. Purpose of Meeting: To Advise and Make Recommendations to the BOCC Regarding the County’s Park Facilities and Activities Conducted within the County’s Parks.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING Wakulla County will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 6:00p.m., at the Wakulla County Community Center, Crawfordville Room, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL 32327, (850) 926-0919. Purpose of Meeting: To provide the public with an overview of the Aquifer Recharge Project planned at the recently acquired 100-acre site on Hwy. 98.
NETWORKING LUNCHEON
Please join us for our February networking luncheon and a BBQ Buffet, catered by Hamaknockers!
Where: Sherlock Springs Lodge, 2335 Bloxham Cutoff Road When: Noon, Wednesday, February 24 Cost: $15 per person, cash or check
Please reply to this email with name(s) of guests no later than 4pm, Friday, February 19.
Become a Big Bend Hospice Volunteer
Women United Event Date Change Please be informed Women United's Shop & Stroll event date has changed from February 11th to March 25th!
We are so excited for a fun girls night out strolling around the Market District! Enjoy an unforgettable night of shopping, spirits, & fun all for a good cause!
Treat yourself this spring. Don't miss the champagne toast at the end of the event for a chance to win a 3 ct. diamond!
We hope you will still be able to join us for this fun event. Purchase tickets here Alaina Gilpin Special Events & Affinity Groups Manager United Way of the Big Bend alaina@uwbb.org 850-524-2410
